Bangladesh: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action operation update, Emergency appeal n° MDRBD020

Highlights of the operations update:

• As of 15 January 2018, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society reached 13,329 families with multipurpose cash grant (CHF 50 per family) and eight types of vegetable seeds. Corrugated iron sheets and shelter toolkits were distributed to around 1,900 families.

• Multipurpose cash grant and blankets distribution are still continuous, and will be completed by the end of February.

• Multi-sectoral recovery assessment is planned to be conducted in late February/ early March, one to two districts will be selected for recovery intervention activities, more details will be provided in the next operation

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Since 12 August 2017, heavy monsoon rains above the seasonal average have severely impacted the riverine region of India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. This resulted in intense flooding in almost two-thirds of Bangladesh from 13 August onward.

On 20 August 2017, National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) reported around 6.9 million people affected, approximately 593,247 houses and 650,000 hectares crops land were damaged. It was also reported 114 people dead and 297,254 people were displaced.

Emergency response activities were carried out right after the disaster, yet those severely affected villages are still living under basic tarpaulin covers. For these households, there is an urgent need for additional humanitarian assistance.

Summary of current response

Overview of Host National Society

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) district branches had been responding since day one as they were monitoring the situation and analyzing the information from Floods Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC). As such the district branches conducted a secondary needs assessment and information collection process in their respective areas. With support from International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society (IFRC), BDRCS initiated an online data collection process to report the data.

On 14 August 2017, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) HQ opened an emergency control room to monitor and collect information from the field, coordinate with partners, and planned the response.

A revised emergency appeal was launched by IFRC on November 11 in requesting for CHF4.8 million to assist 20,000 families for 12 months. With both local funding and IFRC Emergency Appeal funds, BDRCS has so far provided emergency assistance in two phases. The first phase was during the acute flooding and focused on the provision of food, water, shelter and basic health services. As the flood waters started to recede, the second phase (commenced on August 30) is providing a more focused distribution of additional food, shelter, WASH and health services.