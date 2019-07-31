Bangladesh: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report, Emergency appeal n° MDRBD020

Description of the disaster

In August 2017, heavy monsoon rains above the seasonal average severely impacted the riverine region of India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh which resulted in intense flooding in almost two- thirds of Bangladesh. According to the National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) report on 20 August 2017, around 6.9 million people were affected, approximately 593,247 houses and 650,000 hectares crops were damaged. The death toll reported was 114 people and 297,254 people were displaced.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

BDRCS district branches (units) responded to the floods since the early onset of the disaster as they closely monitored the evolving floods situation and analysed the information received from the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

This helped the district branches to conduct a secondary needs assessment and information collection in their respective areas. An online data collection was also initiated by BDRCS to facilitate reporting with support provided by IFRC. An emergency control room was also opened by the BDRCS HQ on 14 August 2017 to monitor and collect information from the field. From the initial stage, with the support of IFRC, BDRCS has coordinated with partners and to plan the necessary response.

An emergency appeal was launched on 24 August 2017 by IFRC for CHF 4.7 million to assist 20,000 families affected by the floods for a duration of 12 months. Based on the evolving situation and changing needs in the field, the emergency appeal was later revised on 11 November 2017 with a further increase in the appeal amount to CHF 4.8 million. In October 2018, the operation end date was further extended from 31 December 2018 to 30 April 2019 through an operation update.

The four month extension was necessary as there was a delay in rolling out the recovery activities as most activities were halted over five months especially with the general parliament election during the end of the year.

With both local funding and IFRC Emergency Appeal funds, BDRCS provided emergency assistance in two phases. The first phase was during the acute flooding and that was focused on the provision of food, water, shelter and basic health services. As the flood waters started to recede, the second phase (commenced on 30 August 2017) provided a more focused distribution of additional food, shelter, WASH and health services.

The revised Emergency Appeal considered eight different sectors - WASH; Shelter and Settlement; Food Security, Nutrition and Livelihood; Health & Care; Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI); Disaster preparedness and risk reduction; National Society capacity enhancement and Quality Programming, to provide support to the community in the emergency, early recovery and recovery phase. Based on field reports, BDRCS provided emergency support in 33 flood affected districts2 and later identified 10 most affected districts (Kurigram, Bogura, Sirajganj, Gaibandha, Tangail, Jamalpur, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Naogaon) for early recovery phase and provided multi-purpose cash grant of BDT 4,000 (approximately CHF 50) and eight types of vegetables seeds among 19,186 flood affected families. In addition, 2,000 families were assisted with Corrugated Galvanised Iron (CGI) sheets, shelter toolkit and blankets. Considering the funding constraint, BDRCS implemented recovery operation in Lalmonirhat district. A recovery need assessment was conducted to prioritize the required intervention. Total 500 families were covered by shelter with BDT 30,000 (CHF 375), 500 families were benefitted with BDT 25,000 (CHF 312) for livelihood purpose and 500 families with BDT 20,000 (CHF 250) for WASH. In addition, another 100 families were involved in Cash for Work (CfW) activity under Dsaster Risk Reduction (DRR) component by repairing a rural earthen road. Furthermore 1,438 families received sapling and seeds through the recovery operation.