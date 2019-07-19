Bangladesh: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF operation n° MDRBD022

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Since 7 July 2019 heavy monsoon rain and water from upstream has triggered flooding in low lying areas of north and north-eastern region of Bangladesh. Six days of heavy rain and onrush of upstream waters have flooded low-lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Chattogram, Bandarban, Rangamati, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Bogura, Nilphamari, Khagrachari, Cox’s Bazar, Feni, Netrokona, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Tangail, Moulavibazar, Habiganj, Sherpur, and Brahmanbaria districts. Additionally, there are high risks of landslides in Chattogram hill tract districts along with Cox’s Bazaar due to heavy rainfall. While the monsoon season normally brings annual floods to the country and wider region, this year, widespread flooding in upstream countries, Nepal and India, where millions of people have been severely impacted, have meant that the scale of the flooding this year has been significantly exacerbated. The upstream flood waters have led to a rapid rise in the water flow in Bangladeshi rivers such that all rivers in Bangladesh are running over danger levels in over 15 locations. While detailed assessments are still underway, it is clear that the impacts of this event are much larger in scale than they would be in an average annual monsoon event.

According to National disaster response coordination centre (NDRCC) report dated 16 July; more than 2.1 million people have been affected in 21 districts, around 100,000 houses destroyed and about 14,733 hectares of crop land damaged. It is also reported that embankments have been damaged and inundated in new areas. According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) and Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts the flood situation may deteriorate further, and more areas may be affected by floods in coming days