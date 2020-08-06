Bangladesh: Floods - Emergency Appeal DREF Operation n° MDRBD025

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of some 4.1 million Swiss francs to enable the IFRC to support the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to deliver assistance and support to some 250,000 people (50,000 households) for six months, with a focus on the following areas and strategies of implementation: livelihoods and basic needs; shelter; health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH); and Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI). The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments.