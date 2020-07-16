Bangladesh
Bangladesh - Floods (DG ECHO, MoDMR, BMD, FFWC, NAWG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2020)
- As of 15 July, over 1,800,000 individuals are affected by the floods in 18 districts. Government reported 6 death due to flooding, while the media reports higher numbers.
- According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), the situation is expected to worsen in north-west and central Bangladesh over the coming days, with a likely peak on 18 July.
- The Government of Bangladesh is allocating food (rice and dry food), fodder and cash for immediate response to the affected areas. 1,086 flood shelters have been opened and 596 medical teams mobilized.
- The volume of relief and food aid distributed by individuals and private organisations among the flood victims is significantly reduced this year due to COVID-19 outbreak.
- Flood victims lack access to drinking water, sanitation, and medical care. Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) is considering to trigger rapid Joint Needs Assessment (JNA).