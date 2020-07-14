Bangladesh - Floods (DG ECHO, MoDMR, BMD, FFWC, NAWG, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 July 2020)

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), ongoing floods are expected to worsen in north-west and central Bangladesh.

Extremely heavy rain across the border in upstream India and Bangladesh, triggered the second wave of flooding while the first wave has not yet receded.

As of 13 July, 1,396,870 individuals have been affected by the floods in 15 districts.

The Government of Bangladesh is allocating food and cash for immediate response in the affected areas. 975 flood shelters have been opened, and 175 medical teams were mobilized.

Heavy monsoon rains are expected throughout the country in the coming days and could further worsen the situation.