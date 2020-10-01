Bangladesh
Bangladesh - Floods (BMD, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2020)
- Since 24 September, heavy rain continues to affect northern Bangladesh (in particular the Rangpur Division), causing rivers to overflow (namely the Teesta River) and triggering floods that have resulted in damage.
- As of 1 October, media report around 125,000 people affected, of which 100,000 in Rangpur District (particularly in Rangpur City), and 25,000 more across Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat and Thakurgaon Districts. In addition, hundreds of damaged buildings and several flooded roads were reported across all of the aforementioned District and in the Kurigram District.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over most of the country, with locally very heavy rainfall over southern Rangpur, eastern Rajshahi, and northern Dhaka Divisions.