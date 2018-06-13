13 Jun 2018

Bangladesh - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, BMD, Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Bangladesh, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Jun 2018 View Original
  • Heavy rain continues to affect several areas of Chittagong division, causing floods and triggering landslides.
  • According to local media, at least 12 people have been killed, 2 of whom are Rohingya refugees, in Naniarchar (Chittagong Division) and Cox's Bazar due to landslides. They also reported that nearly 29 000 people have been moved to safer locations. National reports mentioned that over 200 000 people are considered to be at high risk of flooding and landslides (25 000 at very high risk). DG ECHO teams are closely monitoring the situation on the ground.
  • Over the next 24 hours, more thunderstorms and heavy rain may occur over several areas of the country. Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning over Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Due to very heavy rainfall, landslides may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chattogram division.

