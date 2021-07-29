Bangladesh
Bangladesh – Floods and landslides in Cox’s Bazar update (ISCG, DG ECHO partners, BMD, UNHCR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2021)
- Incessant rains since 27 July have resulted in continued flooding across the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox's Bazar, claiming 18 lives.
- According to ISCG, 12,994 refugees in 27 camps have been affected with 5,593 individuals temporarily displaced so far.
- Local media reported 51,150 affected host community families in 413 flooded villages. At least 480 displaced host community families have been evacuated to cyclone shelters.
- Access to camps and host communities has been impeded with floods damaging infrastructures such as health, nutrition and WASH facilities.
- Damage verification assessments and initial rehabilitation works are ongoing and DG ECHO partners are providing immediate relief support.
- BMD has forecasted monsoon rains to continue until 30 July.