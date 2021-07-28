Bangladesh – Floods and landslides in Cox’s Bazar (DG ECHO Partners, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) , ISCG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 July 2021)

On 27 July, heavy monsoon rains in Cox’s Bazar led to slope failures and severe flooding in the Rohingya refugee camps. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast approx. 570mm of accumulated rainfall between 27 – 30 July and issued warnings of heavy rain and risk of landslides. High sea tides continue to hamper rain water discharge through rivers. Volunteers are supporting the evacuation of those affected to safer shelters. Initial reports of thousands affected and 6 casualties have yet to be confirmed. Local authorities and the humanitarian community are preparing to respond. DG ECHO partners have deployed teams to conduct assessments. The floods coincide with a strict lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, which has risen to alarming levels in the country.