Bangladesh: Flooding And Lethal Mudslides Tear Communities Apart

Heavy rainfall since 12th June in north-eastern Bangladesh combined with a sudden increase in river water levels from upstream water levels in India (the State of Tripura) has resulted flooding in the regions of Moulvibazar and Sylhet.

So far, an estimated one million people – in 13 upazilas – have been affected. Eight people have died and infrastructure has been severely damaged. What’s more, Bangladesh is currently in monsoon season which is not due to end till September/October, meaning even more lives are at risk.

High populations, high damage

Around 2,000,000 people are living in the most affected regions which often include poorly-constructed housing and high population levels.

In Maulvibazar, over 250,000 people have been affected and 12,000 people are living in temporary shelters. Meanwhile, in Sylhet, flash flooding has affected around 570,000 people, leaving their homes flooded. Roads are damaged/flooded and therefore humanitarian access and communication is difficult.

Families are in urgent need of safe drinking water, food, medical care and shelter. Children in particular are at risk of being exposed to they remain unattended whilst the elderly and disabled who suffer from mobility problems may suffer difficulty in accessing aid and shelter.

Islamic Relief on the ground

Islamic Relief has been working in Bangladesh for over a decade, providing WASH assistance and is experienced in working with flooding-related disasters. Pre-qualified vendors and a well-equipped emergency response team in Sylhet also mean that IR can respond quickly to local population’s growing needs.

We are monitoring the situation and working alongside governmental and non-governmental agencies. We will be providing emergency relief in Sylhet as a member of the START network alongside Concern Worldwide and Save the Children.

Efforts collated as part of the network will cover both affected regions providing over £240,000 worth of aid, including:

Cash grants for 3,796 families (4,500 BDT per family)

Hygiene kits and training for 3,796 families

Additional cash grants for 264 families with disabled persons (1,000 BDT per family)

We’re working hard to ensure that families remain as safe and secure as possible.