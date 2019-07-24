24 Jul 2019

Bangladesh flood Response 2019: Situation Update, as of 24 July 2019

World Vision
Published on 24 Jul 2019
Humanitarian Overview

  • 5.3 million people affected

  • 2 million+ are children

  • 60 dead

  • 0.287 million people displaced

  • 10,000 family shelter damaged

  • 100,900+ Hectares of crops damaged

World Vision Bangladesh Response WVB is closely coordinating with the Department of Disaster Management (DDM), Government of Bangladesh (GoB), “National Alliance for Humanitarian Actors, Bangladesh (NAHAB)”, Needs Assessment Working Group-Bangladesh, Food Security Cluster, WASH cluster, Health Cluster, Start Fund Bangladesh, INGO Emergency Subcommittee, and some local and national NGOs working in the flood prone areas. World Vision also actively participates in humanitarian clusters mobilized in affected areas.

WVB has 130 trained staff as part of the National Disaster Management team, ready to be deployed in the field and roll out emergency response implementation when required.
World Vision Bangladesh has been awarded USD152,125 by Start Fund, UK Aid and a 45-day response plan has been rolled out in Bandarban.

The local level Government has welcomed World Vision’s support and programming there. A 20 member assessment team has already been deployed to conduct house hold assessment in Bandarban Sadar and Lama to select project beneficiary.

