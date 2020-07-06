Bangladesh
Bangladesh-Flood (DG ECHO, MoDMR, BMD, FFWC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 July 2020)
- According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), due to strong monsoon, steep pressure gradient lies over the North Bay of Bengal. Maritime ports have been advised to host local cautionary signal No 3. Due to its influence moderately heavy to very heavy falls are likely to occur at many places all over the country.
- The National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) of Bangladesh reports that on 5 July, more than 15 districts are affected with a case load of 356,451 households representing more than 1.5 million people in these districts.
- The Government of Bangladesh allocated 1,536 metric tonnes rice and BDT 11.7 million (EUR 120, 000) in cash for the immediate response for these 15 districts.
- DG ECHO allocated EUR 100,000 as Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to IFRC as part of Early Action Protocol covering the 3 worst affected districts.
- The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) reports that the floods may stable in central region whereas improving in north and north eastern region. The FFWC forecasts further deterioration in the flood situation as of 13 July due to continuous increase in onrushing water from the upstream and monsoon rainfall.