Bangladesh - Fire in Cox’s Bazar camps, update (UNHCR, IOM, UNICEF, Associated Press) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2021)

After the fire event which broke out in the afternoon of 22 March in the Kutupalong Balukali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh), the number of casualties has increased.

According to initial reports from UN, at least 15 refugees are confirmed dead and an estimated 400 people are still missing. More than 560 people have been injured, while as at least 10,000 shelters are estimated to have been destroyed or damaged.

The fire has been contained, while rescue and relief teams, together with international aid organizations are providing support by setting up temporary shelters, distributing food and relief items and delivering emergency water and sanitation assistance.

The damage to vital camp infrastructures is extensive, with near total destruction of hospitals, health, centres, distribution centres, water network, learning centres and other key infrastructure in the most affected camps.