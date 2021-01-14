Bangladesh – Fire in Cox’s Bazar camp (DG ECHO, IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 January 2021)

A devastating fire broke out at the early hours of 14 January in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh's southern district of Cox's Bazar, burning down at least 550 shanties, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Rohingya victims have been shifted to another place and provided with food and other services. Staff and volunteers and camp residents are safe. No casualties have been reported so far.

Fire is under control now. UNHCR is currently implementing an assessment. Displaced refugees are at the moment sheltered in the schools of the camp and are receiving assistance. Reportedly the fire is attributed to a failing gas cylinder blast.