Bangladesh: ER nurses go above and beyond duty amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth some extreme realities for the nurses worldwide. As a community, nurses have come forward and put themselves on the front line, providing care to those who need it the most, often putting themselves at risk.

While they have been honoured and celebrated by certain communities, they have also faced stigma and abuse because they are more exposed to the dangers of COVID-19.

Low number of nursing staff, limited resources, paltry salaries and a lack of recognition have always created additional challenges for nurses. But they have taken it in their stride and continued to provide the best service to the communities they serve.

In Bangladesh, the Emergency Nurses Week was celebrated for the first time at the ICRC-supported Emergency Department of Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital, to pay tribute and recognize the nurses' contribution to the health and well-being of the community.