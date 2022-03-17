Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 9 (28 Feb- 6 March 2022)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 9, (28 Feb-6 Mar 2022) there were 5,806 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 93,266 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 6.2%

In the reporting week, one hundred & thirteen (113) new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,253 total samples tested. This translated to a 9.0% Test positivity Rate (TPR) which is up from 14.1% reported the previous week.

As of this week (week 9)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years respectively

• Proportion of females among tested and confirmed cases were 54% and 53% respectively

• All the 34 camps, have so far reported confirmed cases since the outbreak began, while the five camps with the highest number of reported cases were; C17-399, C24-378, C2W-364, C4-360, and C3-330

• One new death was reported in this Epi week. Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date stands at 42 with the average case fatality ratio of 0.7%

• The weekly incidence was 131.1 cases/1 million population in this Epi week which is 24% decline compared to the previous week.