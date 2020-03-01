Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 9 (24 Feb – 01 March 2020)
Attachments
Highlights:
One Cholera case reported in camps in week 09
Health sector COVID-19 preparedness and response reediness plan for Rohingya refugee and affected host populations is under review and will be further elaborated in the coming week having details activity plan with deliverables and roles and responsibilities
Acute Respiratory Infection (23.1%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.5%) & Unexplained Fever (1.5%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 9. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (2.4%) over last couple of months.