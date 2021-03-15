Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 8 (22-28 Feb 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 08, (22 – 28 Feb 2021) there are 406 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 30 561 samples were tested.

This week (week 08), 7 new confirmed cases detected, 781 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.9%.

As of this week (week 08):

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 18 (0-90) years

• Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 53%

• All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-56, C2W-40, C3-30, C15-27, C6-25)

• A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.5%

• The incidence is 47.2 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.2%

• The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.3%