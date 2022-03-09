Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 8 (21-27 Feb 2022)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 8, (21-27 Feb 2022) there were 5,693 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 92,013 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 6.2%
In the reporting week, one hundred & fifty (150) new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,066 total samples tested. This translated to a 14.1% Test positivity Rate (TPR) which is up from 30.2% reported the previous week.
As of this week (week 8)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years respectively
Proportion of females among tested and confirmed cases were 54% and 53% respectively
All the 34 camps, have so far reported confirmed cases since the outbreak began, while the five camps with the highest number of reported cases were; C17-391, C24-370, C2W-357, C4-354, and C3-323
One new death was reported in this Epi week.
Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date stands at 41 with the average case fatality ratio of 0.7%
The weekly incidence was 174.5 cases/1 million population in this Epi week which is 63% lower in comparison with the previous week.