Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 8 (21-27 Feb 2022)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 8, (21-27 Feb 2022) there were 5,693 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 92,013 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 6.2%

In the reporting week, one hundred & fifty (150) new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,066 total samples tested. This translated to a 14.1% Test positivity Rate (TPR) which is up from 30.2% reported the previous week.

As of this week (week 8)