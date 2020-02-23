Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 8 (17 – 23 Feb 2020)

Highlights:

▪ One month long (12 Jan - 12 Feb) Measles Outbreak Response Immunization was completed in the camps. Total 292,394 children 6 month to <10 years received MR doses.

▪ 2nd round OCV campaign was completed in the camps on 12 February 2020. During the 6-day campaign total 179,891 beneficiaries vaccinated in the campaign.

▪ Acute Respiratory Infection (24%), Diarrheal Diseases (6%) & Unexplained Fever (1.7%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 8. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (2.3%) over last couple of months.