Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 7 (15-21 Feb 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 07, (15 – 21 Feb 2021) there are 399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 29 780 samples were tested.

This week (week 07), 3 new confirmed cases detected, 822 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.4%.

As of this week (week 07)

Median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) and 18 (0-90) years

Female among tested and confirmed cases is 55% and 53%

All 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-56, C2W-39, C3-29, C15-26, C6-24)

A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.5%

The incidence is 46.1 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.3%

The overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.4%

Highlights: COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Total 397 (out of 399) confirmed cases have been investigated by Rapid Investigation and Response Team (RIRT) and captured through go.data.

Total 1,532 contacts have been identified and registered for follow up

Out of those, 1,285 (84%) contacts have been completed the follow up

Thirteen (13) contacts (1%) tested positive during follow up period

Average number of contacts is ~4 per positive case

No geo clusters have been found out in camps

