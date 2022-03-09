Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 7 (14-20 Feb 2022)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 7, (14-20 Feb 2022) there were 5,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 90,947 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 6.1%.

In the reporting week, four hundred & ten (410) new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,357 total samples tested. This translated to a 30.2% Test positivity Rate (TPR) which is up from 39.3% reported the previous week.

