Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 7 (14-20 Feb 2022)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 7, (14-20 Feb 2022) there were 5,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 90,947 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 6.1%.
In the reporting week, four hundred & ten (410) new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,357 total samples tested. This translated to a 30.2% Test positivity Rate (TPR) which is up from 39.3% reported the previous week.
As of this week (week 7)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years respectively
Proportion of females among tested and confirmed cases were 54% and 54% respectively
All the 34 camps, have so far reported confirmed cases since the outbreak began, while the five camps with the highest number of reported cases were; C17-377, C24-360, C2W-348, C4-345 and C3-313
Two new death was reported this week (CFR 0.2%). Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported 40 with the average case fatality ratio of 0.7%
The weekly incidence was 476.9 cases/1 million population in this Epi week which is lower at 30% in comparison with the previous week.