Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 7 (10 – 16 Feb 2020)
Highlights:
Measles Outbreak Response Immunization was completed in the camps. Total 292,394 doses were administered in children 6 month to <10 years
2nd round OCV campaign is ongoing from 5-20 February, 2020 for camps. Total 162,946 doses have been administered in children 1 to <5 years as of 18 February 2020. Mop-up vaccination activities will be conducted on 19-20 February 2020
Acute Respiratory Infection (25.6%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.1%) & Unexplained Fever (1.6%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 7. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend (2.4%) over last couple of months.