Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 7 (10 – 16 Feb 2020)

Highlights:

Measles Outbreak Response Immunization was completed in the camps. Total 292,394 doses were administered in children 6 month to <10 years

2nd round OCV campaign is ongoing from 5-20 February, 2020 for camps. Total 162,946 doses have been administered in children 1 to <5 years as of 18 February 2020. Mop-up vaccination activities will be conducted on 19-20 February 2020