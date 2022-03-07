Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 6 (7-13 Feb 2022)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 6, (7-13 Feb 2022) there were 5,133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 89,590 samples that had been submitted for testing. The total positivity rate now stands at 5.7%.

In the reporting week, five hundred eighty-eight (588) new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,498 total samples tested. This translated to a 39.3% Test positivity Rate (TPR) which is up from 44.5% reported the previous week.

