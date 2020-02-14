Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 6 (03 - 09 Feb 2020)

Highlights:

▪ 1 AWD RDT positive case reported from host community Teknaf in week 6

▪ Measles Outbreak Response Immunization is on going in the camps expected to be completed by February 12, 2020 ▪ 2nd round OCV campaign will take place from 15-20 February, 2020 for camps

▪ Acute Respiratory Infection (23%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.4%) & Unexplained Fever(1.9%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in last week. Injury/wounds shows increasing trend over last couple of months