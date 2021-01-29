Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 53 (28 Dec 2020- 3 Jan 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 53 (28 Dec 2020 – 03 Jan 2021) there are 367 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 23 398 samples were tested.

This week (week 53), 1 new confirmed case detected, 706 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.1%.

As of this week (week 53)

median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) & 18.5 (0-90) years

female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 53%

all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-54, C2W-37, C3-27, C15-25,

C6-22)

a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.7%

the incidence is 42.7 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.0%

the overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.6%

Highlights: