Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 52 (23 - 29 Dec), 2019

Highlights:

▪ 2 RDT positive case in week 52 from Host Community

▪ Number of Measles cases are being sustained high since last September 2019

▪ Proposed date of Measles Outbreak Response Immunization will be January 12 to February 12, 2020 and target age group is 6 month to < 10 year in the camp population

▪ Acute respiratory infection (ARI), diarrheal diseases & unexplained fever are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in last week. These syndromic conditions remained relatively the same within this week