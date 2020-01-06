Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 52 (23 - 29 Dec), 2019
Highlights:
▪ 2 RDT positive case in week 52 from Host Community
▪ Number of Measles cases are being sustained high since last September 2019
▪ Proposed date of Measles Outbreak Response Immunization will be January 12 to February 12, 2020 and target age group is 6 month to < 10 year in the camp population
▪ Acute respiratory infection (ARI), diarrheal diseases & unexplained fever are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in last week. These syndromic conditions remained relatively the same within this week