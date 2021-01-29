Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 52 (21-27 Dec 2020)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 52 (21 – 27 Dec) there are 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 22 692 samples were tested.

This week (week 52), no new confirmed cases detected, 914 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.0%.

As of this week (week 52)

median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) & 18 (0-90) years

female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 52%

all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-54, C2W-37, C3-27, C15-25,

C6-22)

a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.7%

the incidence is 42.6 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.1%

the overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.6%

