Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 52 (21-27 Dec 2020)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 52 (21 – 27 Dec) there are 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 22 692 samples were tested.
This week (week 52), no new confirmed cases detected, 914 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.0%.
As of this week (week 52)
median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) & 18 (0-90) years
female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 52%
all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-54, C2W-37, C3-27, C15-25,
C6-22)
a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.7%
the incidence is 42.6 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.1%
the overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.6%
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (18.8%), Diarrheal Diseases (4.2%) & Unexplained Fever (1.0%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 52.
Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Eighteen (18) SARI death has been reported so far.