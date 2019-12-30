Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 51 (16 - 22 Dec), 2019
Highlights
No RDT positive case in week 51
The OCV campaign ongoing in the host community between December 8-31, 2019
Number of Measles cases are being sustained high since last September 2019
Proposed date of Measles Outbreak Response Immunization will be January 12 to February 12, 2020 and target age group is 6 month to < 10 year in the camp population
Acute respiratory infection (ARI), diarrheal diseases & unexplained fever are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in last week. These syndromic conditions remained relatively the same within this week