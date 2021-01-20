Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 51 (14-20 Dec 2020)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 51 (14 – 20 Dec) there are 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 21 778 samples were tested.

This week (week 51), 3 new confirmed cases detected, 1 316 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.2%.

As of this week (week 51)

• median age of tested and confirmed cases is 10 (0-120) & 18 (0-90) years

• female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 52%

• all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases (C24-54, C2W-37, C3-27, C15-25, C6-22)

• a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 with the case fatality rate 2.7%

• the incidence is 42.6 per 100,000 people with the growth rate 0.1%

• the overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.7%

Highlights:

▪ Acute Respiratory Infection (20.0%), Diarrheal Diseases (4.4%) & Unexplained Fever (1.1%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 51.

▪ Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Eighteen (18) SARI death has been reported so far.