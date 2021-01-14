Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 50 (7-13 Dec 2020)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 50 (07–13 Dec) there are 363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 20 462 samples were tested.

This week (week 50), no new confirmed cases detected, 811 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.0%.

As of this week (week 50)

all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases

a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19

the case fatality rate is 2.8%

the incidence is 42.2 per 100,000 people

the overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.8%

