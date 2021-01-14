Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 50 (7-13 Dec 2020)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 50 (07–13 Dec) there are 363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 20 462 samples were tested.
This week (week 50), no new confirmed cases detected, 811 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.0%.
As of this week (week 50)
all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases
a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19
the case fatality rate is 2.8%
the incidence is 42.2 per 100,000 people
the overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.8%
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (20.2%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.5%) & Unexplained Fever (1.2%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 50.
Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Seventeen (17) SARI death has been reported so far.