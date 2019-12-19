Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 50 (09 - 15 Dec), 2019

Highlights:

In week 50, a total of 13 AWD RDT positive case reported in Rohingya camp as well as host community

The OCV campaign ongoing in the host community between December 8-31, 2019

Number of Measles cases are being sustained high since last September 2019

Proposed date of Measles Outbreak Response Immunization will be January 5 to February 1, 2020 and target age group is 6 month to < 10 year in the camp population