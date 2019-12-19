Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 50 (09 - 15 Dec), 2019
Highlights:
In week 50, a total of 13 AWD RDT positive case reported in Rohingya camp as well as host community
The OCV campaign ongoing in the host community between December 8-31, 2019
Number of Measles cases are being sustained high since last September 2019
Proposed date of Measles Outbreak Response Immunization will be January 5 to February 1, 2020 and target age group is 6 month to < 10 year in the camp population
Acute respiratory infection (ARI), diarrheal diseases & unexplained fever are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in last week. These syndromic conditions remained relatively the same within this week