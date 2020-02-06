Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 5 (27 Jan - 02 Feb 2020)
Highlights:
1 AWD RDT positive case reported from host community Teknaf in week 5
Measles Outbreak Response Immunization going on the camp from January 12 to February 12, 2020 and target age group is 6 month to < 10 year in the camp population
2nd dose OCV campaign in the Host Community scheduled from 19 January - 8 February, 2020 and proposed date for the Camps 15-20 February, 2020
Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI), Diarrheal Diseases & Unexplained Fever are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in last week. These syndromic conditions remained relatively the same over last several weeks.