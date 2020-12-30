Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 49 (30 Nov - 6 Dec 2020)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 49 (30 Nov – 06 Dec) there are 363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2), 19 651 samples were tested.
This week (week 49), 7 new confirmed cases detected, 1 230 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.6%.
As of this week (week 49)
all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases
a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19
the case fatality rate is 2.8%
the incidence is 42.2 per 100,000 people
the overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.8%
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (18.4%), Diarrheal Diseases (5.4%) & Unexplained Fever (1.3%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 49.
Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Seventeen (17) SARI death has been reported so far.