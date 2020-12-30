Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 49 (30 Nov - 6 Dec 2020)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 49 (30 Nov – 06 Dec) there are 363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2), 19 651 samples were tested.

This week (week 49), 7 new confirmed cases detected, 1 230 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.6%.

As of this week (week 49)

all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases

a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19

the case fatality rate is 2.8%

the incidence is 42.2 per 100,000 people

the overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.8%

Highlights: