Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 48 (29 Nov- 5 Dec 2021)

As of week 48, (29 Nov- 5 Dec 2021) there are 3,288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 77,194 samples that have been tested. The total positivity rate now stands at 4.3%.

In the reporting week (week 48), 12 new confirmed cases were detected, 1081 total samples were tested. This translates to a 1.1% test positivity rate.

As of this week (week 48)