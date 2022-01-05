Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 48 (29 Nov- 5 Dec 2021)
As of week 48, (29 Nov- 5 Dec 2021) there are 3,288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 77,194 samples that have been tested. The total positivity rate now stands at 4.3%.
In the reporting week (week 48), 12 new confirmed cases were detected, 1081 total samples were tested. This translates to a 1.1% test positivity rate.
As of this week (week 48)
- Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years
- Proportion of females among tested and confirmed cases were 54% and 53% respectively
- All the 34 camps, reported confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak, and five camps that have reported the highest number of cases are: C24-205, C3-203, C17-186, C2W-181, and C21-179
- Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date are 34 with the average case fatality ratio of 1.0%
- The weekly incidence rose by 33% in the past seven (7) days from 10.5cases/1million in Epi week 47 to 14.0 cases/1 million population this reporting week.