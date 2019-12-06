Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 48 (25 Nov-01 Dec), 2019
Highlights
In week 48, a total of 24 AWD RDT positive case reported in Rohingya camp as well as host community
Number of Measles cases are being sustained high since last September 2019
Acute respiratory infection (ARI), diarrheal diseases & unexplained fever are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in last week. These syndromic conditions remained relatively the same within this week
Proposed date of Measles Outbreak Response Immunization will be 1-21 January 2020 and target age group is 6 month to <10 year in the camp population