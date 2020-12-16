Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 48 (23-29 Nov 2020)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 48 (23 – 29 November) there are 356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 18 421 samples were tested.

This week (week 48), 6 new confirmed cases detected, 1 477 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.4%.

As of this week (week 48)

all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases

a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19

the case fatality rate is 2.8%

the incidence is 41.4 per 100,000 people

the overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.9%

