Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 48 (23-29 Nov 2020)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 48 (23 – 29 November) there are 356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 18 421 samples were tested.
This week (week 48), 6 new confirmed cases detected, 1 477 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.4%.
As of this week (week 48)
all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases
a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19
the case fatality rate is 2.8%
the incidence is 41.4 per 100,000 people
the overall positivity of all samples tested was 1.9%
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (17.9%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.2%) & Unexplained Fever (1.4%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 48.
Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Sixteen (16) SARI death has been reported so far.