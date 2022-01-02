Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 47 (22-28 Nov 2021)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 47, (22-28 Nov 2021) there are 3,276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 74,973 samples tested. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate (TPR) now stands at 4.4%.
In the reporting week (week 47), Nine(9) new confirmed cases were detected out of the 1,183 samples that were tested. This translates to a 0.8% weekly TPR.
As of this week (week 47)
Median age of tested and confirmed cases were 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years
Proportion of female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 53% respectively
All the 34 camps, have so far reported confirmed cases since the outbreak began, while the five camps with highest number of reported cases were; C24-203, C3-200, C17-180, C2W-178, and C21-173.
Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date are 34 with the average case fatality ratio of 1.0%
The weekly incidence stabilized at 10.5 cases/1 million population in this Epi week and previous week(Epi Week 46).