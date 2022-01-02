Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 47 (22-28 Nov 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 47, (22-28 Nov 2021) there are 3,276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 74,973 samples tested. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate (TPR) now stands at 4.4%.

In the reporting week (week 47), Nine(9) new confirmed cases were detected out of the 1,183 samples that were tested. This translates to a 0.8% weekly TPR.

As of this week (week 47)