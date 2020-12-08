Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 47 (16-22 Nov 2020)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of (week 47) (16-22 November) there are 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 16944 samples were tested.
This week (week 47), there have been no confirmed cases, 1042 samples were tested, test positivity was 0.0%.
As of this week (week 47)
– all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases
– a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19
– the case fatality rate is 2.9%
– the incidence is 40.7 per 100,000 people
– the overall positivity of all samples tested was 2. 1%
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (15.2%), Diarrheal Diseases (6.8%) & Unexplained Fever (1.4%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 47.
Number of consultations are showed decreasing trend in last couple of week.
Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Fifteen (15) SARI death has been reported so far