Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 47 (13 - 19 Nov 2022)

COVID-19 Pandemic

FDMN: Emergence of some new cases this week (declining testing as caseload heads to zero)

Six (06) confirmed cases were reported this week from zero cases reported last week

-Weekly TPR rose to 1.3% and incidence/new infections – is 6.7 cases/1m population/week this week

-No new death reported, total deaths are 46 (CFR of 0.7%) while cumulative cases steady at 6583

The level of recovery continues to steady at 99%

Host Population: Steady decline in trends of cases (low weekly testing & few caseloads)

Three (03) new confirmed cases reported this week ( 05 cases reported last week)-total caseload is 24,640

-Weekly TPR dropped to 1.4 % this week (2.1 % last Epi week)

-Weekly case incidence dropped by 50% to 0.8 cases/1m population/week from 1.7 reported last week

-Recovery level continues to steady at 99% ,No new death and total deaths remained 269(CFR-1.1%)