Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 46 (9-15 Nov 2020)

Highlights: COVID-19

  • As of (week 46) (9-15 November) there are 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 15902 samples were tested.

  • This week (week 46), there have been 8 confirmed cases, 727 samples were tested, test positivity was 1.1%.

  • As of this week (week 46)

    – all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases

    – a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19

    – the case fatality rate is 2.9%

    – the incidence is 40.7 per 100,000 people

    – the overall positivity of all samples tested was 2. 2%

Highlights:

  • Acute Respiratory Infection (14.9%), Diarrheal Diseases (7.2%) & Unexplained Fever (1.6%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 46.

  • Number of consultations are showed decreasing trend in last couple of week.

  • Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Thirteen (14) SARI death has been reported so far

