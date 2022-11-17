Bangladesh + 1 more

Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 46 (6-12 Nov) 2022

Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Highlights: COVID-19

COVID-19 Pandemic

FDMN: The level of infection drastically declined this week as caseload approaches zero

  • Zero confirmed cases reported this week

  • As a result there is zero weekly Test Positivity Rate(TPR) and case incidence reported in the week

  • One(01) new death was reported from a case reported the previous week, the total deaths now stand at 45 (CFR of 0.7%) while cumulative cases remained 6577

  • The level of recovery continues to steady at 99%

Host Population: Steady decline in trends of cases

  • Five (05) new confirmed cases were reported this week, almost similar to the previous week( 06 cases )

  • Weekly TPR dropped to 2.1% this week (2.4 % last Epi week)

  • Weekly case incidence dropped to 1.7 cases/1m population/week from 2.1 cases/1m population/week

  • Recovery level continues to steady at 99%, with no new death reported, and total deaths remained at 269 (CFR-1.1%)

Related Content