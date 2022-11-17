Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 46 (6-12 Nov) 2022

Highlights: COVID-19

COVID-19 Pandemic

FDMN: The level of infection drastically declined this week as caseload approaches zero

Zero confirmed cases reported this week

As a result there is zero weekly Test Positivity Rate(TPR) and case incidence reported in the week

One(01) new death was reported from a case reported the previous week, the total deaths now stand at 45 (CFR of 0.7%) while cumulative cases remained 6577