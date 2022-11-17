Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 46 (6-12 Nov) 2022

Highlights: COVID-19
COVID-19 Pandemic
FDMN: The level of infection drastically declined this week as caseload approaches zero
-
Zero confirmed cases reported this week
-
As a result there is zero weekly Test Positivity Rate(TPR) and case incidence reported in the week
-
One(01) new death was reported from a case reported the previous week, the total deaths now stand at 45 (CFR of 0.7%) while cumulative cases remained 6577
-
The level of recovery continues to steady at 99%
Host Population: Steady decline in trends of cases
-
Five (05) new confirmed cases were reported this week, almost similar to the previous week( 06 cases )
-
Weekly TPR dropped to 2.1% this week (2.4 % last Epi week)
-
Weekly case incidence dropped to 1.7 cases/1m population/week from 2.1 cases/1m population/week
-
Recovery level continues to steady at 99%, with no new death reported, and total deaths remained at 269 (CFR-1.1%)