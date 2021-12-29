Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 46 (15-21 Nov 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 46, (15-21 Nov 2021) there are 3,267 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 74,973 samples that have been tested. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate (TPR) now stands at 4.4%.

In the reporting week (week 46), 9 new confirmed cases were detected out of the 1,183 samples that were tested. This translates to a 0.8% weekly TPR.

As of this week (week 46)

• Median age of tested and confirmed cases are 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years

• Female among tested and confirmed cases is 54% and 53% respectively

• All 34/34 camps, reported confirmed cases (C24-203, C3-200, C17-180, C2W-178, and C21-173)

• Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date are 34 with the average case fatality ratio of 1.0%

• The weekly incidence gradually increased (58%) in the past seven (7) days from 10.5 cases/1 million population to 13 cases/1 million population as compared to the previous week.