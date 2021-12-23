Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 45 (8-14 Nov 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 45, (8-14 Nov 2021) there are 3,258 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 73,790 samples that have been tested. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate(TPR) now stands at 4.4%.

In the reporting week (week 45), 8 new confirmed cases were detected out of the 1,112 total samples were tested. This translates to a 0.7% weekly TPR As of this week (week 45)