Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 45 (8-14 Nov 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 45, (8-14 Nov 2021) there are 3,258 confirmed cases of COVID19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 73,790 samples that have been tested. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate(TPR) now stands at 4.4%.
In the reporting week (week 45), 8 new confirmed cases were detected out of the 1,112 total samples were tested. This translates to a 0.7% weekly TPR As of this week (week 45)
- Median age of tested and confirmed cases are 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years
- Female among tested and confirmed cases is 53% and 53% respectively
- All 34/34 camps, reported confirmed cases (C24-203, C3-200, C2W-178, C17-178, and C21-173)
- The total confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far reported to date are 34 with the average case fatality ratio of 1.0%
- The weekly incidence dropped significantly(58%) in the past seven(7) days from 22.1cases /1million population to 9.3cases /1million population.