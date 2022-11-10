Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 45 (30 Oct - 5 Nov) 2022

COVID-19 (High Priority)

FDMN: The level of infections is drastically declining this week

-Ten (10) new confirmed cases were reported this week, a 75% drop from the previous week (44 cases last week)

-Weekly TPR dropped to 4-fold (2.1%) from 8.8% the previous week

-Weekly incidence 4-fold dropped from 47.7/1m population/week in Epi Week 43 to 11.1 cases/1m population/week this week

No new death reported, and total deaths stabilized at 44 (CFR of 0.1%) while cumulative cases so far are 6,577

-The level of recovery continues to steady at 99%

Host Population: Steady decline in trends of cases

Six (06) new confirmed cases were reported this week, down from 14 cases reported the previous week

-Weekly TPR dropped by over 50% to 2.4% this week (5.3% last Epi week)

-Weekly case incidence dropped 2.1 cases/1m population/week from 5.0 cases/1m population/week