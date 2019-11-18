Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 45 (04 -10 Nov), 2019
Highlights:
In week 45, a total of 17 AWD RDT positive case reported in Rohingya camp as well as host community
Number of Measles cases are being sustained high since last September 2019
Diphtheria confirmed cases were detected in last consecutive 4 weeks
Acute respiratory infection (ARI), diarrheal diseases & unexplained fever are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in last week. These syndromic conditions remained relatively the same within this week