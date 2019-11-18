18 Nov 2019

Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 45 (04 -10 Nov), 2019

Report
from Government of Bangladesh, World Health Organization
Published on 10 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.7 MB)

Highlights:

  • In week 45, a total of 17 AWD RDT positive case reported in Rohingya camp as well as host community

  • Number of Measles cases are being sustained high since last September 2019

  • Diphtheria confirmed cases were detected in last consecutive 4 weeks

  • Acute respiratory infection (ARI), diarrheal diseases & unexplained fever are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in last week. These syndromic conditions remained relatively the same within this week

