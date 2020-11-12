Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 44 (26 Oct-1 Nov 2020)
Attachments
Highlights: COVID-19
As of (week 44) (26 October – 01 November) there are 336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), 14,611 samples were tested.
This week (week 44), there have been 26 confirmed cases, 803 samples were tested, test positivity was 2.4%.
As of this week (week 44)
– all 34/34 camps have confirmed cases
– a total of 10 deaths from COVID-19
– the case fatality rate is 3.0%
– the incidence is 39.1 per 100,000 people
– the overall positivity of all samples tested was 2.3%
Highlights:
Acute Respiratory Infection (16.2%), Diarrheal Diseases (7.2%) & Unexplained Fever (1.5%) are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in week 44.
Number of consultations are showed decreasing trend in last couple of week.
Community-based mortality surveillance included SARI death in weekly reporting since week 28 and the reporting frequency changed since then from bi-weekly. Twelve (12) SARI death has been reported so far