Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 44 (23-29 October) 2022

Highlights: COVID-19

FDMN: The level of infections is drastically declining this week

Ten(10) new confirmed cases were reported this week, a 75% drop from the previous week (44 cases last week)

Weekly TPR dropped to 4-fold (2.1%) from 8.8% the previous week

Weekly incidence/new infections - 4-fold drop from 47.7/1m population/week in Epi Week 43 to 11.1 cases/1 million population/week this week

No new death reported, and total deaths stabilized at 44 (CFR of 0.1%) while cumulative cases so far are 6577