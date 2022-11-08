Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 44 (23-29 October) 2022

Highlights: COVID-19
FDMN: The level of infections is drastically declining this week
-
Ten(10) new confirmed cases were reported this week, a 75% drop from the previous week (44 cases last week)
-
Weekly TPR dropped to 4-fold (2.1%) from 8.8% the previous week
-
Weekly incidence/new infections - 4-fold drop from 47.7/1m population/week in Epi Week 43 to 11.1 cases/1 million population/week this week
-
No new death reported, and total deaths stabilized at 44 (CFR of 0.1%) while cumulative cases so far are 6577
-
The level of recovery continues to steady at 99%
Host Population: Steady decline in trends of cases
-
Six (06) New confirmed cases were reported this week, down from 14 cases reported the previous week
-
Weekly TPR dropped by over 50% to 2.4% this week (5.3% last Epi week)
-
Weekly case incidence dropped 2.1 cases/1m population/week from 5.0 cases/1m population/week
-
Recovery level continues to steady at 99% ,No new death and total deaths remained 269(CFR-1.1%)