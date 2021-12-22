Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 44 (1-7 Nov 2021)
Highlights: COVID-19
As of week 44, (1-7 Nov 2021) there are 3,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 72,688 samples that have been tested. The cumulative test positivity rate(TPR) now stands 4.5%
In the reporting week, 19 new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,112 total samples that were tested. This translates to a 1.7% weekly test positivity rate.
As of this week (week 44)
Median ages of tested and confirmed cases are 11 (0-120) and 21 (0-100) years respectively
By Gender, the number of female cases tested and confirmed cases are 53% and 53% respectively
All 34/34 camps have reported confirmed cases (C24-203, C3-200, C2W-178, C17-177, and C21-173)
The total confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the commencement of the outbreak remains static at 34 since there was zero death reported since Epi week 37, this translates to 1.0% in cumulative case fatality ratio
The seven(7) days incidence remained static at 22.1/1million populations for the past two weeks now