Bangladesh: Epidemiological Highlights Week 44 (1-7 Nov 2021)

Highlights: COVID-19

As of week 44, (1-7 Nov 2021) there are 3,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), out of 72,688 samples that have been tested. The cumulative test positivity rate(TPR) now stands 4.5%

In the reporting week, 19 new confirmed cases were detected out of 1,112 total samples that were tested. This translates to a 1.7% weekly test positivity rate.

